A Russian porn star has been prescribed two months of 'bed rest' after suffering a nervous breakdown because of work stress.

Lyubov Bushueva, 31, better known as Lola Taylor, was diagnosed with the mental disorder due to stressful situations related to her work in the adult industry.

Earlier this summer, the XXX actress, who previously talked about how she would be too scared to go back to her hometown of Ishim where people are extremely conservative, said the nervous breakdown came after she fainted and suffered a head injury and was hospitalised. Lola was taken to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed the nervous system disorder, according to reports.

For a while, she felt better, but then she experienced another fainting episode in September. Now, she has suffered a third and has had to be hospitalised again.

Photo shows adult film actress Lyubov Bushueva, known as Lola Taylor, 31, from Ishim, Tyumen Oblast, Russia, undated. She allegedly suffered a nervous breakdown due to her work and was hospitalized. Note: Picture is private used in local media. | @lolataylor, NF/newsX

Doctors reportedly told Lola that her nervous breakdown was a result of all the stress she endured as a porn actress. Medics have reportedly noted that she needs to take time off work and be on bed rest for the next two months.

This comes after Lola, who now lives in Moscow, previously opened up about the struggles of being an adult star coming from a town where people are very traditional. She had said she feared their reactions, so she chose never to visit the place where she grew up.

She had previously told local media: "People there are very sexually conservative. They would stone me over my profession."

The porn star had revealed that she left Ishim when she was 17 years old and does not plan to return there. She said that she never travels to Ishim to see family members, and they have to go to Moscow to visit her.

According to Lola, she first worked as a masseuse and a librarian in the town of Krasnouralsk after first leaving Ishim. Later, she got into the porn industry and in 2020, and made headlines for her offer of free sex to anyone who came up with a cure for Covid-19.

