A man who stabbed his wife to death after she bit his finger during a passionate sex session has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Marcos Vinicius Paulino handed himself in and admitted to murdering his 38-year-old partner Tatiele de Cassia dos Reis Goncalves on 14th April.

Police found her body at the family apartment in Caconde, in the Brazilian state of Sao Paolo, the next day, according to local media reports.

Paulino, 28, previously told investigators he had waited for Tatiele to fall asleep after they had made love and then attacked her with a knife. After she changed, went to bed and fell asleep, he stabbed her 59 times in the neck and chest.

Paulino fled the house and went on the run, but he walked into the police station the next morning to confess. He has now been sentenced to 20 years behind bars during a hearing at jury court held in Caconde, on Wednesday, October 30.

Paulino was unanimously sentenced to the maximum penalty possible for the crime of triple-qualified femicide (motivated by trivial reasons, committed in a cruel manner, and with means that hindered the victim’s defence), with the mitigating factors of being a first-time offender.

Chief Prosecutor of Caconde Alfredo Eduardo Ferreira Rossatti said: "The maximum that justice could do has been done."

During the trial, the defence lawyer argued that he acted under strong emotion and that he was abused by the victim. According to attorney Allison Santos, Paulino was taking psychiatric medications and used cocaine on the day of the crime.

He attempted to request a reduced sentence under privileged homicide, which carries a lighter penalty, on the grounds that he had confessed, cooperated with the investigation, and understood the seriousness of his actions.

However, this argument was not accepted by the jurors. His defence stated that they would appeal the decision to try to reduce the sentence.

Story: NewsX