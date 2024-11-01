A drunk cowgirl who rode into a pizzeria on horseback in front of stunned customers has said that she cannot remember anything and that the stunt took place after a boozy night out.

Ana Beatriz Prata Silva, 25, said that she often goes out with her horse in Uberaba, in the Triangulo Mineiro region, in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.

And after she made headlines when the CCTV images of her stunt on Sunday, October 27, were shared online, she told local media that she does not remember much from that night.

Ana said that she had gone out drinking with her friends and her husband that evening, adding that she had ended up at the pizzeria after getting lost in the rain on her way home.

She said: "The horse is actually a mare, Diana. She's about five years old. We have the habit of going out riding horses here at home, and that day we had gone to the bar to have a drink. I don't remember anything about that night, except that I got lost in the rain."

She added: "The next day, when I woke up, I saw several messages from my friends making fun of me and sending me the video."

Newsflash obtained the CCTV footage from the Jordao Lanches e Pizzas.

The footage shows the cowgirl riding up to the restaurant on a white horse before simply heading straight inside in front of stunned customers.

She confidently rides up to a table, with a customer apparently interacting with her, but the venue's owner Wellington Josafa said that she did not say anything and after a short while, she left.

Josafa previously told local media: "She was very drunk. At first I was distracted and didn’t notice, but when I did I got scared. She didn’t say anything, she stayed in the room for about three minutes and then left."

