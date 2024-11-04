A 10-month-old baby the size of an average two-year-old toddler has gone viral for being so big that his mum can barely hold him without her back hurting.

Baby Henri Bandeira de Mello Barbosa Xavier weighs an astonishing 30lbs, nearly twice the normal size for a 10-month-old boy.

The tot has become a sensation on Instagram after his mother, Alessandra Barbosa Xavier, posted a video about her son's rapid growth on October 20.

Born in Juiz de Fora, Brazil, on December 19 last year, Henri came into the world weighing 9.2lb (4.2kg) and measuring 20in (51cm).

At one month old, the baby already weighed 12.7lb (5.8kg) and measured 22.6in (57.5cm).

And the little boy has not stopped growing. In the video that is now viral with more than one million views, Alessandra revealed that, at two months old, her son had already reached the mark of 15lb (6.9kg).

At six months old, he weighed 25.6lb (11.630kg. Now, Henri corresponds to the average height of a two-year-old toddler.

Stunned users like 'fecabanas_' commented: "On his first birthday, he will be the one to carry his mother."

And 'maayarapedroza' wrote: "Girl, all my solidarity with your arms and spine."

While 'n.oliveiramon' joked: "This is not a baby, it's a Crossfit package you accidentally signed up for."

Alessandra says it was impossible to push out a baby as big as Henri and she had to have a C-section.

She said: "I was in labour for 24 hours until the contractions became incredibly strong and I started to faint. The doctor recommended a C-section because of the fainting, and I asked for one. When Henri came out, everyone said that explained why he wasn't being born. He was really big, and the ultrasound done two days before hadn’t shown his true size."

At first, Alessandra was worried about her son's weight and always asked the paediatricians if this was normal. She confessed: "I was terrified and even asked the doctors if he needed to go on a diet."

But doctors have reassured her that when the boy turns one, his growth and weight gain will slow down because he will spend more energy walking and running.

One of the biggest challenges for Henri's parents is carrying him around and putting him to sleep. The family recently took a trip to Europe and had to carry the baby in baby carriers. Alessandra said: "Everyone had back pain after this trip. On the last day, we had to rent a stroller because my husband, sister and I couldn’t handle it."

