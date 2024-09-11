Two planes collided into each other on a runway at a major US airport.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident involved two Delta planes and took place at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport yesterday (Tuesday 10 September). The planes hit each other whilst they were leaving the runway, eyewitnesses have said.

There are no reports of any major injuries so far. An airport spokesperson said in a statement: "There is minimal impact to airport operations," an airport spokesperson said in a statement. Passengers from one of the aircraft are being bussed from the incident to the concourses."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The second aircraft taxied under its own power to a concourse where passengers will deplane at their gate." According to the Federal Aviation Administration and Delta, Delta Air Lines Flight 295, which was en route to Tokyo, was preparing for take-off when its wing hit the tail of Endeavor Air Flight 5526, which had a destination of New Orleans.

"The FAA will investigate the incident, which occurred at the intersection of two taxiways", the agency said. Delta said it is working to re-accommodate both flights.

An eyewitness posted on X, formerly Twitter: "Just watched two planes hit each other while one was taking off. CRAZY!" A passenger on the plane reacted to the incident online saying: "Well that was terrifying. Taxiing out for the flight from Atlanta to Louisiana and another plane appears to have clipped the back of our plane.

“Very jarring, metal scraping sounds then loud bangs. We’re fine. No fire or smoke."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed it is investigating the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration says it is also investigating. Airport officials described disruptions to operations at the world’s busiest airport as “minimal.”