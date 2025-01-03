Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The dad who murdered ten-year-old Sara Sharif has had his throat slashed in prison with the jagged lid of a tuna tin.

Two inmates ambushed Urfan Sharif, 43, in his cell at tough HMP Belmarsh, South London on New Year’s Day. He was attacked just weeks into his life sentence for murdering innocent Sara.

Sharif was lucky to survive and remains in a bad way in the prison’s hospital, sources say. The two inmates were sickened by his abuse of Sara, who was beaten, burned and bitten over two years before her death in August 2023.

They used a jagged tuna tin lid in the ambush at HMP Belmarsh. A source said: “Urfan was sliced up badly in his cell by two others who rushed in. It was planned and they used a makeshift weapon — made from the lid of a tin of tuna. He was sliced in the neck and face, and is still in healthcare and in a very bad way.

The dad who murdered ten-year-old Sara Sharif has had his throat slashed in prison with the jagged lid of a tuna tin. (Photo: Surrey Police/PA Wire) | Surrey Police/PA Wire

“He was lucky to survive, has had to have stitches and will have scars as a permanent reminder of the attack. The guards tried to keep him safe because he obviously had a target on his back after the case was such big news. Something like this was always on the cards, and an attack was probably only a matter of time.”

Police were called and are investigating. Category A Belmarsh houses high numbers of murderers and terrorists including Ali Harbi Ali, the killer of MP David Amess. Sharif was jailed last month alongside Sara’s stepmum Beinash Batool, 30, and uncle Faisal Malik, 29.

Sara’s birth mother Olga Domin, 38, had lost a court battle to keep her daughter from Sharif, who had exploited EU rules to stay in the UK and hoodwinked social services. The Old Bailey trial heard Sara suffered multiple injuries and was made to wear a hijab to cover them up - despite no other family members wearing Islamic dress.

Authorities missed at least 15 chances to get her into a safe home. Police found her body in her bunk bed at the family home in Woking, Surrey, in August 2023.

A post-mortem examination found Sara had suffered 25 fractures and 71 external injuries including bite marks and iron burns. Sharif left a note next to her body, which read: “Whoever see this note, it’s me Urfan Sharif who killed my daughter by beating.”

The fiend had fled to eastern Pakistan with Batool and Malik. The trio, plus five of Sara’s siblings, were found sheltering with family and brought back to the UK after an Interpol operation. Last month, Sharif was found guilty of murder and jailed for a minimum of 40 years.