The parents of Sara Sharif and her uncle have been sentenced to a combined total of 89 years in prison for the horrific abuse and murder of the 10-year-old girl, described by a judge as years of "torture" and "despicable treatment."

On Tuesday, Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, 42, and stepmother, Beinash Batool, 30, were jailed for life at the Old Bailey for her murder. Sharif was handed a minimum term of 40 years, while Batool received 33 years. Sara’s uncle, Faisal Malik, 29, was sentenced to 16 years for causing or allowing her death.

There were cries of “yes” from the public gallery as the sentences were delivered. The three defendants, however, stood silent in the dock with their heads bowed.

In his televised sentencing remarks, Mr Justice Cavanagh condemned the abuse Sara endured, calling her death “the culmination of years of neglect, frequent assaults, and what can only be described as torture.” He added: “Sara’s despicable treatment took place in plain sight and in front of the rest of the family.”

Addressing Sharif directly, the judge said: “You treated her in such a way because you considered it your right to impose harsh discipline on her. Sara was a brave, feisty, and spirited child. She stood up to you. I have no doubt that your ego and sense of self-importance was boosted by the power you wielded over her and the rest of the family.”

Mr Cavanagh also criticised Batool, saying she was willing to “sacrifice” her stepdaughter, adding: “Put bluntly, you did not care about Sara enough to save her.” Malik’s claims of ignorance were also dismissed as “preposterous.”

Sara Sharif's father Urfan Sharif and her stepmother Beinash Batool were arrested on suspicion of her murder at Gatwick Airport. | Surrey Police

Sara’s abuse began in 2019 when she moved into the family’s home in Woking, Surrey. The court heard how she was treated like a “skivvy” and “as if she was worthless.” Jurors were told she was subjected to repeated beatings, burning, biting, and being restrained with packaging tape. Her head was also covered with a makeshift hood during violent punishments.

In the final months of her life, Sara suffered unimaginable pain. She had 71 fresh injuries, including 25 broken bones, scalding marks on her feet, iron burns, and human bite marks. Sharif had beaten her with a cricket bat and iron bar, throttled her, and thrown a mobile phone at her head.

The judge said: “This poor child was battered with great force again and again.”

Sara’s mother, Olga Sharif, who attended court via video link, paid tribute to her daughter, calling her “always smiling” and full of her “own unique character.” In a moving victim impact statement, she said, “She is now an angel who looks down on us from heaven. She is no longer experiencing violence.

A photo issued by Surrey Police of Sara Sharif, 10, at school. PIC: Surrey Police/PA Wire

“To this day, I can’t understand how someone can be such a sadist to a child. You are sadists, although even this word is not enough for you. I would say you are executioners.”

Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones KC revealed the family’s efforts to cover up the abuse. Sara had been pulled out of school twice, and following her death on August 8, 2023, Sharif fled to Pakistan with Batool, Malik, and the couple’s other children. Before leaving, Sharif called police from Pakistan and admitted he had “beaten her too much.”

Libby Clark from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Sara Sharif was a lively and joyful 10-year-old girl whose life was tragically cut short by the very people who should have protected and cared for her. Today’s sentences reflect the cruelty and gravity of their crimes, and while no sentence can bring Sara back, we hope this outcome provides some small comfort to all those who knew and loved her.”

The case has also raised wider concerns. Mr Cavanagh highlighted the risks faced by vulnerable children who are home-schooled, calling for a review of how such situations can be prevented in the future.

Sara’s five siblings and half-siblings remain in the care of their paternal grandfather in Pakistan, where efforts to bring them back to the UK are ongoing.