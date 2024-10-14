Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A father who allegedly beat his 10-year-old daughter, Sara Sharif, for being "naughty" but claimed he did not intend to kill her, fled to Pakistan after her death.

According to evidence presented at the Old Bailey. Urfan Sharif then made a chilling 999 call and admitted to police: "I legally punished her, and she died."

Sharif, a taxi driver, is on trial alongside his second wife, Beinash Batool, 30, and brother Faisal Malik, 28. Prosecutors allege all three participated in what was described as a "campaign of abuse" that led to Sara's death in Woking, Surrey, in August last year.

Opening the trial on Monday, prosecutor William Emlyn Jones KC told the jury that Sara's body, discovered in her bed on August 10, 2023, showed evidence of severe physical abuse, including multiple bruises, burns, and broken bones. The injuries were consistent with prolonged and brutal mistreatment over several weeks, he said.

The court was told that in the early hours of August 10, 2023, Sharif made a desperate call to police at 2.47am. During the 8.5-minute call, he was sobbing uncontrollably, prompting the operator to advise him to "take a deep breath and tell me what’s happened." Sharif then confessed, saying: "I’ve killed my daughter. I legally punished her, and she died... she was naughty... I beat her up, it wasn’t my intention to kill her, but I beat her up too much."

Sara Sharif

When police arrived at the house in Woking, they found the property eerily quiet and tidy. Sara’s body was discovered in an upstairs bedroom, on a bottom bunk bed, covered with blankets as if she were asleep. Beside her body was a handwritten note by Sharif. The note echoed his phone confession: “It’s me, Urfan Sharif, who killed my daughter by beating. I swear to God that my intention was not to kill her. But I lost it. I am running away because I am scared.”

Prosecutors allege that Sara died on August 8, two days before her body was found, and that the family had fled the country the following day, taking a flight to Pakistan. The court heard that while Sharif admitted to "beating" his daughter, the extent of her injuries suggested far more severe violence, involving prolonged abuse. "Sara had not just been beaten up," said Emlyn Jones. "Her treatment, certainly in the last few weeks of her life, had been appalling. It had been brutal."

Tributes to Sara Sharif where her body was found at home on August 10 (Pic: SWNS)

All three defendants - Sharif, Batool, and Malik - lived in the same house where Sara endured the abuse. Emlyn Jones argued that it was "inconceivable" for just one person to have inflicted such violence without the others knowing or witnessing it.

He told jurors that each of the defendants is attempting to shift blame onto the others. Sharif claims his confession was false and made to protect his wife, while Batool has accused Sharif of being a violent disciplinarian. Malik, for his part, insists he was unaware of the abuse.

The defendants, all from Hammond Road in Woking, deny the charges of murder and causing or allowing the death of a child. The trial, presided over by Mr Justice Cavanagh, is expected to run until December 13.