The father of Sara Sharif said he takes full responsibility for the death of his 10-year-old child.

The admission came during cross-examination on Wednesday, where taxi driver Urfan Sharif, 42, he confessed to causing injuries that led to her death, including fractures inflicted with a cricket bat or pole.

Sara’s body was found on August 10 last year at the family home in Woking, Surrey, after Sharif, his wife Beinash Batool, 30, and Sara’s uncle Faisal Malik, 29, fled to Pakistan. Jurors have heard that Sara suffered dozens of injuries, including human bite marks and iron burns, prior to her death.

During cross-examination by Caroline Carberry KC, representing Batool, Sharif admitted to writing a note found beside Sara’s body that read: "Whoever see this note it’s me Urfan Sharif who killed my daughter by beating." When asked if he killed Sara by beating her, Sharif replied: "Yes, she died because of me."

Sharif acknowledged inflicting fractures on Sara with a cricket bat or pole but denied responsibility for bite marks and burn injuries. “I take full responsibility. I accept every single thing,” he said.

Tributes to Sara Sharif where her body was found at home on August 10 (Pic: SWNS)

Carberry pressed him further, asking if he had severely beaten Sara over several weeks, to which Sharif responded: “Yes ma’am.” He also agreed with the post-mortem findings that Sara suffered at least 25 fractures caused by repeated assaults with a weapon.

The court heard that Sara began soiling herself and vomiting in the weeks leading up to her death. Sharif admitted he became angry and struck her repeatedly with a cricket bat, intending to cause serious harm. When questioned if he knew his actions would result in severe injuries rather than minor bruises, Sharif admitted: "I accept everything."

Carberry asked if Sharif wanted the murder charge against him to be put to him again. He responded affirmatively, prompting his defence lawyer, Naeem Mian KC, to request time to confer with him. The court adjourned shortly after.

Earlier in the trial, Sharif had sought to blame his wife, Batool, for Sara’s death, claiming he was out working as a taxi driver when the abuse occurred. Carberry accused him of being “a lying, manipulative and controlling man,” an allegation Sharif denied.

Sharif, Batool, and Sara’s uncle, Faisal Malik, deny charges of murder and causing or allowing Sara’s death. The trial continues.