Tributes have poured in for a woman who died in a crash on the A9 in the early hours of Friday.

Mum-of-two Ashleigh Watson, 31, died following a fatal crash near Inshes, Inverness on December 20 involving a Citroen DS3 at around 1.40am. Emergency services attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene. A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment for what are described as serious injuries.

Friends and family have since paid tribute to her on social media. Friend Jade Robertson wrote: “I’m so sorry this tragedy has happened, You were the life and soul of any room you walked into, if we were caught out together there was always going to be chaos & carnage.

“You’re so loved by so many people, your nearest and dearest are in my constant thoughts right now and I’ll send prayers of strength to them and your boys, your laugh was so infectious, You crammed a whole lot of memories and fun times in to your life & I’ll be grateful I was there for some.”

A 31-year-old woman who died following a fatal crash on the A9 near Inshes, Inverness has been named as Ashleigh Watson. | Picture released by William T. Fraser & Son funeral directors

Another friend Shiona Nixon said: “Oh my word. Alison I’m totally devastated for you & your family. You don’t deserve this. My deepest sympathy goes out to all of you xxx”. One said: “Absolutely devastated for you Alison & the boys. Thinking of all the family at this tragic time x.”

A funeral notice posted by William T Fraser and Son of Inverness says: “Sadly on Friday, December 20, we lost our little ray of sunshine, Ashleigh Anne Watson. Hairdresser at the The Little Beauty Studio. Darling daughter to Alison and her partner Andy, most proud and adoring mum to Jayden and Liam, loving niece to Andrew, Olive, Wilma, Avril, John, George, Linda, Martyna and the late John, much loved cousin, dear granddaughter, loyal and cherished friend to so many.

It adds that the funeral service will be on Friday, January 10 at 3pm in the Funeral Home of William T Fraser and Son, Culduthel Road, Inverness. All welcome, and that “bright and sparkly colours” are encouraged. Donations in memory of Ashleigh for the Highland Hospice can be made at the service.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Ashleigh’s family and friends at this difficult time. Our investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and I urge anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has any information to contact us.

“Any drivers with dashcam who were on the road around the time of the crash are asked to review their footage and please let us know if it contains anything that may be relevant to our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0232 of December 20.