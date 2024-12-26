Thanakarn Kanthee: Thai social media influencer dies aged 21 after 350ml whisky drinking stunt

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

26th Dec 2024, 9:45am
A 21-year-old Thai social media influencer has died after participating in a paid challenge to drink a 350ml bottle of whisky in one sitting.

Thanakarn Kanthee, or popularly known as "Bank Leicester," had reportedly been hired for 30,000 baht (£700) to complete the stunt. He however looked unwell and started vomiting and was rushed to the hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead at 3.40am local time on Thursday (December 26).

A widely circulated video shows Thanakarn drinking from a whisky bottle as a crowd cheers him on at a party. Some attendees were seen filming the incident on their phones. Footage later shared on Facebook showed partygoers laughing as rescuers carried Thanakarn to an ambulance on a folding platform trolley, sparking backlash online.

Thai influencer Thanakarn KantheeThai influencer Thanakarn Kanthee
Thai influencer Thanakarn Kanthee | แบงค์ เลสเตอร์ (Facebook)

Social media activist Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet, known as Gun Jompalang, criticised the event, saying: “People were quick to make content and have fun with it, but when it came to taking responsibility, not a single soul dared step up.” He offered to support Thanakarn’s family if they wish to hold anyone accountable, saying, “If they want to take action against those people (who hired Thanakarn), just let me know. I’m willing to help.”

Thanakarn was known to drink all kinds of whisky for his online content.

Tributes have since poured in for him on his Facebook page. One fan wrote: “I feel so sorry for you. I only met you once. You were a kid with a good character. May you rest in peace.” Another wrote: “I feel sorry for you brother. The person who let you drink alcohol must be guilty forever.”

