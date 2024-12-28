Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An actress who shot to fame as a teenager has died.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olivia Hussey received widespread acclaim for playing one of the tragic title roles in the 1968 Franco Zeffirelli film adaptation of Romeo and Juliet. She had come to attention for appearing opposite Vanessa Redgrave in a London production of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie two years earlier, and after that was scouted for the Shakespearean part.

Actors Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey at the premiere of the film Romeo and Juliet in 1968 | Getty Images

During a long career she also appeared in horror films such as the 1990 version of Stephen King’s IT and Psycho IV: The Beginning, as well as worldwide films such as the Japanese film virus in 1980 and Australian movie Turkey Shoot two years later. Later she provided voice roles to Star Wars video games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey in 2018 | AFP via Getty Images

She was born in Buenos Aires in Argentina in April 1951, the daughter of Argentine tango singer Andrés Osuna and an English mother, and moved to London with her mother and brother Andrew when she was seven. Originally known as Olivia Osuna, she adopted her mother’s maiden name when she started acting professionally at 13, after a spell at the Italia Conti theatre school.

Her family posted a message on the actress’s Instagram account confirming her death.

It said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Olivia Hussey Eisley, who went peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on December 27. Olivia was a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and pure kindness touched the lives of all who knew her. Olivia lived a life full of passion, love, and dedication to the arts, spirituality, and kindness towards animals.

“Olivia leaves behind a loving family— her children, Alex, Max, and India, her husband of 35 years David Glen Eisley, and grandson, Greyson, and a legacy of love that will forever be cherished in our hearts. As we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate Olivia’s enduring impact on our lives and the industry. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of a truly special soul.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Romeo and Juliet actor Leonard Whiting has paid tribute to his co-star, saying “the world will remember your beauty inside and out forever”.

“Olivia was a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and pure kindness touched the lives of all who knew her,” said a statement.

The statement added that the actress lived a “life full of passion, love, and dedication to the arts, spirituality, and kindness towards animals” and her loved ones will grieve the “immense loss” as well as celebrate her “enduring impact on our lives and the industry”.

Whiting and Hussey both won Golden Globes for their roles in the film.

Olivia, who was 73, was married three times - to Dean Paul Martin (the son of singer Dean Martin) from 1971 to 1978, to Japanese actor Akira Fuse from 1980 to 1989 and to David Eisley from 1991.