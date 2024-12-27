Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Welsh Rugby legend Geoff Wheel has died at the age of 73 after a battle with motor neuron disease.

Wheel was a key part of the Welsh rugby team in the 1970s and 80s and earned 32 caps for his country. At club level, the ex-lock most notably played for Swansea RFC and Barbarians.

The former rugby player’s death was confirmed by Swansea RFC, with the club saying in a statement that Wheel passed away in the early hours of Boxing Day. The club also added that his battle with motor neuron disease had recently prevented him from attending matches at St Helen’s.

Motor neuron disease, also known as MND or ALS, is a rare condition which affects the brain and nerves. Those diagnosed with MND slowly lose the use of their muscles over time.

Geoff Wheel, a Welsh rugby legend and former player for Swansea and Barbarians, has died aged 73 after a battle with motor neuron disease. | St Thomas' Church, Swansea/Facebook

In a statement, club president Stan Addicott said: “Geoff was respected and much loved by all at Swansea Rugby Club. I had the privilege to be his club coach for seven years from the mid-seventies to mid-eighties.

“His wholehearted, fiery, yet engaging and humorous nature endeared him to his players, while he often shared his musical talent on the accordion and ukulele post matches with club supporters. He was certainly one of the great characters of his time in welsh rugby and will be greatly missed as a family man, player and friend to many people.”

Wheel was also a loyal member of St Thomas’ Church in Swansea, serving as the church’s organist as well as getting involved with charity and community efforts, including the local Boys’ Brigade troop. In a touching tribute posted to Facebook, the church said: “To most of Wales he was a rugby legend, but to us he was our friend, organist, treasurer, trustee, food bank volunteer and boys brigade tuck shop salesman.

“He was the most humble man, always putting those around him first. He loved to serve the church in any way he could, from his musical talents to counting the kids on and off the bus on every trip. From giving free tuck away to the kids who didn’t bring money, to collecting the food from the foodbank. A fiercely loyal, talented and committed friend and church member. Totally committed too…and so proud to be…an Eastside boy.”

Tributes have also poured in from rugby fans. One fan said: “Geoff Wheel - great warrior on the field and a gentle man off it. RIP Geoff.”

Another added: “RIP Geoff Wheel. Absolute legend from the 70s for Wales. Guaranteed a good flow of possession from the maul with ferocious mauling. A player who you were always glad to have on your side when the going got tough.