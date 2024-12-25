Sophie Hediger dead: Olympian snowboarder died in Switzerland avalanche days after 26th birthday
The Swiss, who competed in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics died at the Arosa ski resort in Switzerland on Monday (December 23). Confirming the news on Tuesday (December 24), Swiss-Ski CEO Walter Reusser said: "We are stunned. Our thoughts are with Sophie's family, to whom we express our deepest condolences."
Hediger represented Switzerland in several events at the Beijing Games, including the women’s snowboard cross. She also secured two podium finishes in World Cup competitions in the 2023-24 season.
Born on December 14, Hediger had just celebrated her 26th birthday days before the tragedy. The loss has deeply affected the Swiss skiing community.
"For the Swiss Ski family, the tragic death of Sophie Hediger has cast a dark shadow over the Christmas holidays," Reusser said. "We are immeasurably sad. We will keep an honourable memory of Sophie."
