Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are said to be flying to America - after restrictions were lifted on them.

The pair had been under house arrest in Romania because of criminal allegations including human trafficking, sexual offences and money laundering. This has been eased but they were still not allowed to leave the country - however Romanian prosecutors have confirmed that they have approved a request to travel.

Romanian media say the pair are on a private jet to Florida. G4media.ro said they had the information from "airport sources".

The Financial Times reported last week that the Trump administration had lobbied Romania to ease the constraints.

Andrew Tate, 38, is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, as is Tristan, 36. The pair hold joint US-British citizenship. It’s not known where they are going but Mar-a-Lago in Florida is Donald Trump’s main residence.

The brothers are fighting a series of legal battles not just in Romania, but the UK and now also the US. They deny charges of human trafficking, sexual misconduct and money laundering, as well as starting an organised crime group in Romania. In the UK they face a tax investigation. The Tate brothers have consistently denied all wrongdoing.

Last week four of Andrew Tate’s alleged victims urged the US to stay out of the case against him in Romania.

They say they were raped and coercively controlled by Tate, and said in a statement that they were “extremely concerned about reports that figures in Donald Trump’s administration are pressuring the Romanian authorities to relax travel restrictions on Andrew Tate and his brother”.

They added: “We hope that the Romanian and the UK authorities will be left alone to do their jobs.”

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Richard Grenell met the Romanian foreign minister at the Munich Security Conference, the Financial Times reported.