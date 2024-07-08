'Brazen' Andrew Tate and brother Tristan accused of evading taxes on £21m online business revenue
Devon and Cornwall Police are bringing a civil claim against the brothers and a third person referred to only as J over unpaid tax, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday.
Sarah Clarke KC for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are serial tax and VAT evaders. They, in particular Andrew Tate, are brazen about it.”
It is claimed that they paid no tax in any country on £21 million revenue from businesses online earned between 2014 and 2022. Ms Clarke quoted from a video posted online by Andrew, in which he said: “When I lived in England I refused to pay tax.”
The court heard he said his approach was “ignore, ignore, ignore because in the end they go away”.
The Tate brothers are currently facing serious legal charges in Romania after being detained in December 2022 on allegations of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised criminal group to exploit women. They were formally indicted by Romanian prosecutors in June 2023.
