Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Controversial online figure Andrew Tate has been detained in Romania after an arrest warrant was issued by UK authorities.

Tate, 37, and his brother Tristan, 35, were both arrested following sexual aggression accusations which are alleged to have taken place between 2012 and 2015. Both brothers deny all allegations, with an investigation pending by police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tate's spokeswoman said the Bucharest Court of Appeal is set to make a “pivotal decision” on Tuesday on whether to execute the warrants issued by Westminster Magistrates' Court.

It comes as the pair face human trafficking and rape charges in Romania. Both Andrew and Tristan have remained under house arrest after having previously been held in custody, with a trial date sill yet to be decided.