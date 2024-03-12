Andrew Tate: controversial online figure and brother Tristian detained in Romania after UK authorities issue arrest warrant
Controversial online figure Andrew Tate has been detained in Romania after an arrest warrant was issued by UK authorities.
Tate, 37, and his brother Tristan, 35, were both arrested following sexual aggression accusations which are alleged to have taken place between 2012 and 2015. Both brothers deny all allegations, with an investigation pending by police.
Tate's spokeswoman said the Bucharest Court of Appeal is set to make a “pivotal decision” on Tuesday on whether to execute the warrants issued by Westminster Magistrates' Court.
It comes as the pair face human trafficking and rape charges in Romania. Both Andrew and Tristan have remained under house arrest after having previously been held in custody, with a trial date sill yet to be decided.
Tate has grown to be one of the most controversial figures on the internet, with the influencer, who has 8.9m followers on X (formerly Twitter), branding himself the "king of toxic masculinity". His views on topics such as women and politics has gained him a following from some corners of the internet while also garnering criticism from others.
