Around a quarter of young men living in the UK agree with Andrew Tate’s views on how women should be treated, a poll has revealed.
Data collected by YouGov has found that 24% of men between the ages of 18 and 29 who had heard of the social media influencer and self-proclaimed misogynist agree with his views on “how women should be treated”.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Of this demographic, 14% also agreed that a wife is the property of her husband - while 7% agreed that it is the woman’s fault if she is raped or sexually assaulted.
Tate first became publicly known in 2016 when he was kicked off reality show Big Brother after a video was released which appeared to show him attacking a woman. He rose to greater social media fame since - becoming known for his controversial views on women - with videos under the hashtag #AndrewTate viewed more than 14 billion times on TikTok.
These videos include Tate stating that rape victims must “bear responsibility” for their assaults, that women belong in the home, and that 18-year-old girls are more attractive than women over 20 because they have “been through less dick”.
The 34-year-old, alongside his brother Tristan, is currently under investigation for suspected human trafficking, organised crime, and rape - allegations both of them vehemently deny.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Considering Tate’s views in general, YouGov found that 38% of men between the ages of 18 and 29 - and 37% of those between 30 and 39 - are supportive of “the sorts of things” the influencer says. Of those who have a “favourable” opinion of Tate, 78% support his views on careers and how to achieve success, 64% back his ideas on masculinity and what it means to be a man, and 54% agree with his views on how women should be treated.
Teachers previously told NationalWorld about their concerns that young boys at school were “idolising” Tate. They said they had seen instances of boys “uniting against girls”, and were worried that the misogynistic videos Tate shared were “changing how young boys’ think” and “shaping their world views”.
One teacher even told of an occasion in which an eight-year-old boy claimed: “Men are the superior. We’re better, we’re stronger, we’re smarter than women. That’s just the way it is.” But the YouGov survey has revealed that it is not just children who agree with Tate.
Tate was most “favoured” amongst young men - and there was also a substantial difference between how men of all ages and women of all ages viewed him: 12% of men had a positive opinion of Tate, in comparison with just 3% of women.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meanwhile, 66% of women of all ages “strongly disagreed” with Tate’s opinions - and 52% of men of all ages had the same opinion. Of all Britons, 6% had a “favourable” view of Tate, 8% “didn’t know”, 36% had “not heard of him”, and 49% had an “unfavourable” opinion.
What are some of the things Andrew Tate has said?
- On men and women: “I think the women belong to the man.”
- On escaping rape convictions: “40 percent of the reason I moved to Romania. I’m not a f****** rapist, but I like the idea of just being able to do what I want. I like being free. If you’re a man living in England or America or any of the western world right now, you’ve decided to live in a country where any woman, at any point in the future, can destroy your life.”
- On how only men should have multiple partners: “Read the Bible, every single man had multiple wives, not a single woman had multiple husbands. Female promiscuity has always been disgusting and frowned upon.”
- On ‘masculine’ life: “The masculine perspective is you have to understand that life is war. It’s a war for the female you want. It’s a war for the car you want. It’s a war for the money you want. It’s a war for status. Masculine life is war.”
- On achieving success: “The temporary satisfaction of quitting is outweighed by the eternal suffering of being a nobody.”