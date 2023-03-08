Tate currently remains in prison after he lost his appeal against a 30 day extension of his detention in Romania

At the end of February, a Romanian court upheld a third 30 day detention for Tate. He lost his appeal against a judge’s decision on February 21 to extend his arrest a third time for 30 days, said Ramona Bolla, a spokesman for Romania’s anti-organised crime agency DIICOT. It is the third separate appeal the brothers have lost against decisions to extend their detention while investigations continue.

This is everything you need to know about what has been said about Tate’s health amid rumours of lung cancer.

Why do people think Andrew Tate has lung cancer?

On 2 March, Spy News, a Romanian news outlet, released an exclusive article which claimed to have accessed Tate’s medical documents from the Regina Maria Hospital in Romania. The documents alleged that Tate had a “sizeable lesion” in his upper right lung and described it as a “serious health condition” which doctors viewed as a potential sign of a slow growing cancerous tumour.

The documents claimed that the lesion was found in December 2022, not long before he and his brother were arrested.

British-US influencer Andrew Tate arrives handcuffed and escorted by police at a courthouse in Bucharest on February 1, 2023 (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

The report also allegedly contained a letter from Tate’s GP at UAE’s King’ College Hospital which argued that Tate should be receiving treatment in the UAR.

The doctor said: “It is my professional medical recommendation that Andrew is urgently repatriated to the United Arab Emirates to undergo these medical investigations without delay. Time is of the essence and any further delay in the above investigations may have a serious negative implications for Andrew’s physical health.”

The Romanian authorities have said that if Tate does require medical treatment, he will receive it in Romania rather than be transported to the UAE.

What did his manager say?

Following the report from Spy News, Tate’s manager, who is known by the name The Sartorial Shooter, took to Instagram to release a statement which explicitly claimed that the lung cancer rumours were true.

He wrote: “Ok a lot of people are asking me if Tate lung cancer story is true. Yes it’s true, I was the one driving with him to and from the hospitals in Dubai. I don’t have any more specifics to share.”

Andrew Tate talks to media as he leaves Romania’s anti-organized crime and terrorism directorate (DIICOT), after a digital investigation of devices, where his presence was required, in Bucharest, Romania on January 25, 2023. (Photo by MIHAI BARBU/AFP via Getty Images)

After Tate and his brother were arrested, but prior to appearing in court, Romanian news outlet Antena 3 reported an exclusive that claimed “one of the brothers” has been taken to hospital - however it did not name whether it was Tate himself or his brother, Tristan. The article said that the brothers received a routine medical visit during the first days of their arrest, and that one of them had ended up in the hospital.

It said that one of the brothers “notified the central detention centre and stated he had certain medical problems” and that he was subsequently taken to a “specialist consultation in a hospital in the capital”.

What has he said on Twitter?

On 4 March, Tate took to Twitter to dispel the rumours of lung cancer, tweeting a shirtless picture of himself and stating that his lungs “contain precisely 0 smoking damage”.