Andrew Tate freed from house arrest in Romania, renews bid to become UK prime minister
Tate is currently facing trial for human trafficking charges was freed from house arrest following a court decision. The Romanian judiciary replaced the measure with judicial control, allowing Tate and his brother, Tristan, limited freedom to travel within Romania pending the ongoing investigation.
"In response to the ruling, Tate took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to share his thoughts. He wrote: “The ultimate redemption arc. 300M compensation from Romania and a Netflix deal. Man, my life's a f***ing movie.” He also declared that his newly-launched party, BRUV, 'will rule the UK,' signalling his ambitions to take over the office of Prime Minister."**
Tate’s legal team released a statement, saying: In a crucial legal decision, the Romanian courts have today lifted the house arrest imposed on Andrew Emory Tate, replacing it with judicial control (probation). This ruling marks a decisive step forward, granting Andrew the freedom to travel throughout Romania while adhering to the required legal conditions. Once again, this decision highlights the Romanian justice system's commitment to fairness and transparency, showcasing its dedication to upholding due process and the rule of law."
The Tate brothers were arrested in June 2023 over allegations including human trafficking and engaging in sexual acts with minors. In August 2024, they were placed under house arrest as prosecutors investigated claims, including accusations that a 17-year-old girl was trafficked to Britain for sexual exploitation and that one brother engaged in sexual relations with a 15-year-old. Both brothers deny the charges.
While a Romanian court recently refused to put them on trial, citing irregularities in the indictment, prosecutors have been ordered to amend or supplement their evidence. The case remains under investigation.
Earlier this month, the 38-year-old former Big Brother Celebrity star officially announced his plans to run the “next UK Prime Minister election”, by launching his own party called BRUV. In the announcement, he laid out his plans to end crime, including stabbing and child grooming in the UK “once and for all”.
