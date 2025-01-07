Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Marvel actor who appeared in two Iron Man films has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for selling a fake coronavirus cure.

Keith Lawrence Middlebrook, aged 57, was first arrested in March 2020 on a federal wire fraud charge for allegedly soliciting investments for a company to sell the fake medicine.

In May 2024 Middlebrook, of Orange County, was found guilty of 11 counts of wire fraud, according to the US Attorney's Office. The criminal complaint against Middlebrook, who is also a bodybuilder, alleged he “claimed to have personally developed a ‘patent-pending’ cure and a treatment that prevents coronavirus infection”.

The actor, who starred a police officer in two Iron Man films was in court on Monday morning (January 6), and before he attended his hearing he told Middlebrook told the Los Angeles Times he was 'completely innocent.'

During the hearing, he claimed that he had worked with seven lawyers and eight doctors “from the very beginning, for a product of this magnitude”.

District Judge Dale S. Fischer said: “It is clear that Mr. Middlebrook still denies that he has committed any crime, which causes significant concern that he will continue to commit similar crimes in the future.”

Actor Keith Middlebrook has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for selling a fake coronavirus cure. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

The actor, who has appeared in roles in more than 20 films and TV shows, including Moneyball, Thor, How I Met Your Mother and The Sopranos, first promoted his bogus Covid-19 cures on Instagram in 2020. He was caught and arrested during a meeting with a person he thought was an investor who was really an undercover FBI agent.

Nearly five years ago, when Middlebrook started selling his fake product, he posted videos on social media about the product. In one Instagram video, he showed viewers a syringe with a clear liquid and described how his supposed cure worked. He also claimed it had been successfully used on a coronavirus patient.

He added: “This is the cure right here going into mass production, and this is going to save and change the world.” He also claimed to sell a drug that could prevent someone from contracting the virus, according to the initial criminal complaint. “I have what makes you immune to coronavirus,' he said, showing a pill.

According to a 2020 affidavit, Middlebrook fraudulently solicited investments with promises of massive profits for a company he called Quantum Prevention CV Inc. Middlebrook claimed that a party in Dubai had offered to buy his company for $10 billion to entice investors and that he was being funded by seven other parties, contributing anywhere from $7500,000 to $1 million.

He also claimed that NBA legend Earvin 'Magic' Johnson was a member of the board of directors. “Mr Johnson confirmed to investigators that he knew nothing about Middlebrook’s company,” the document stated. At trial, Johnson testified that he was never involved in Middlebrook's bogus company, the LA Times reported.

Middlebrook's attorney, Andrew Stein, accused the athlete of lying after the sentencing hearing. “Magic Johnson is the biggest liar I've ever seen and we'll prove it,” Stein said. “I believe Magic lied under oath to protect himself from being involved with this.”

Until Monday, Middlebrook remained free on $150,000 bond. After his court apperance, however, he was taken into custody. After he serves his prison sentence, the judge also ordered three years of supervised release. He was additionally fined $25,000.