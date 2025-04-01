Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Reign, appeared on his stepsister Alabama Baker’s boyfriend Scooter Jackson’s Instagram Live where he addressed claims that Justin Bieber could be dad.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Reign, is only 10-years-old, but he appeared on his stepsister Alabama Barker’s boyfriend Scooter Jackson’s Instagram Live following years of speculation about the megastar who could be his father. When he was asked if Justin Bieber could be his dad, Reign said: 'No, he's not. Bro, I swear, Justin Bieber is not my dad. “Scotty...Scotty...Scotty is my dad.

Reign then went on to say that“I don't know how old my mom was, but I think Justin Bieber was 16 when I got born. I don't think my mom would do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Scotty’ Reign was referring to is Scott Disick who is father to Kourtney Kardashian’s children Mason, Penelope and Reign. Kourtney Kardashian also has a son, Rocky Thirteen, with her husband Travis Barker.

What has Reign Disick said about Justin Bieber being his dad, did his mum Kourtney date Justin? Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

Did Kourtney Kardashian ‘date’ Justin Bieber?

According to reports, Kourntey Kardashian ‘hooked up’ with Justin Bieber from September 2015 until December of the same year. US Weekly reported at the time that a source told them that “Justin started hanging out with Kourtney alone because she started going out more.” The source also said: “Remember, she never really went out before, so he’s been showing her a good time.” A source also told People magazine that “He is used to being swooned by young girls that have nothing else going on. Kourt is a hot mom with a career.'”

Justin Bieber posed with Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian in Elle magazine back in 2010 and had been friends with the family for years.

L-R) Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images for ABA | Getty Images for ABA

When was Reign Disick born?

Reign Disick was born on December 14, 2024, so if Kourtney Kardashian only started hanging out with Justin Bieber in September 2015, the dates don’t match up!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When was Kourtney Kardashian’s baby Rocky Thirteen born?

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker welcomed their baby boy Rocky Thirteen in November 2023. In February of this year, she revealed that she can’t be separated from him because she is “breastfeeding on demand.”