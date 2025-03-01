First time around, Justin and Hailey Bieber married at a New York City courthouse, the couple had only got engaged two months earlier in the Bahamas on July 7, 2018. Justin and Hailey Bieber then decided to have a second wedding at Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

A source close to Justin Bieber at the time told People magazine that “They had the best wedding and the best celebration.” The source also said: “It was all flawless and absolutely magical. They were thrilled to have their families and friends in South Carolina. It meant more than they imagined. It was all very special.”

Justin Bieber reportedly met Hailey Baldwin at a Today Show event in 2009. In 2011 Hailey tweeted in support of Justin Bieber’s relationship with his then girlfriend, Selena Gomez and said in a now deleted tweet that "I don't care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selnea Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream! #word."

In 2014, Justin and Hailey denied dating rumours and were spotted holidaying together in Mexico in December 2015. Justin Bieber confirmed their engagement on Instagram on July 9, 2018.

Justin Bieber is celebrating his 31st birthday today on March 1, 2025 and it is not yet known what he has planned. He was recently spotted out and about in New York solo without wife Hailey looking pale and exhausted.

TMZ reported “A rep for the Biebers tell TMZ ... the recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true.

“The rep goes on to say the past year has been "very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

TMZ also reported that “We're told this persistent narrative about Justin's mental and physical health is "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

In August 2024, Hailey and Justin Bieber announced that they had become parents to a baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber.

Before dating and marrying Hailey, Justin Bieber was in a high profile romance with Selena Gomez, but when did they date and break up, and who else has he dated. A look back at his past relationships…

1 . From left to right: Justin and Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Before marrying Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber was in a high profile romance with Selena Gomez and the couple were called 'Jelena' | Getty Images Share

2 . Justin and Hailey Bieber Justin and Hailey Bieber married for the first time on September 13, 2018 and their second wedding took place a year later | AFP via Getty Images Share

3 . Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez attend The 2011 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 13, 2011 The couple started dating in 2011, split up and then reportedly ended their relationship for good in March 2018 | Getty Images for ESPN Share

4 . Baskin Champion at the the JOVANI NYFW SS2024 Show at The Glasshouse on September 08, 2023 Justin Bieber was reportedly spotted looking close with model Baskin Champion at a Craig David concert in 2018. | Getty Images for JOVANI Fashion Share