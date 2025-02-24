In recent months and weeks, there has been constant speculation about singer Justin Bieber’s physical and mental health.

The question ‘What’s wrong with Justin Bieber’ keeps being asked in relation to the singer. He was recently spotted out and about in New York solo without wife Hailey looking pale and exhausted.

However, TMZ has reported that “A rep for the Biebers tell TMZ ... the recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true.

“The rep goes on to say the past year has been "very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

TMZ also reported that “We're told this persistent narrative about Justin's mental and physical health is "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

In August 2024, Hailey and Justin Bieber announced that they had become parents to a baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber. Justin Bieber shared a photograph of his son’s newborn foot and wrote: “WELCOME HOME

JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻.”

In response to the post, Kylie Jenner said: "I can't handle this little foot,” whilst singer Katy Perry wrote: "Your blessing has arrived.” Justin and Hailey Bieber got engaged in July 2018 and only two months later, tied the knot in a civil ceremony at a New York City courthouse.

However, the couple made sure their family and friends got to be a part of their celebrations when they married again on September 30, 2019, at the resort Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. A source told People magazine that “It was all flawless and absolutely magical. They were thrilled to have their families and friends in South Carolina. It meant more than they imagined.”

The couple renewed their wedding vows in Hawaii and announced that they were to become parents for the first time by sharing a carousel of photos and videos of their vow renewal in May 2024. Hailey was seen wearing a lace Saint Laurent dress and veil and cradling her baby bump.

Justin Bieber has been open about his health struggles in the past and in 2020, revealed that he had Lyme disease. He took to Instagram and said: “I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my skin, brain function, energy, and overall health… It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever.”

According to the NHS, Lyme disease “is a bacterial infection that can be spread to humans by infected ticks. It's usually easier to treat if it's diagnosed early.”