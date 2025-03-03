Kourtney Kardashian has broken her silence on rumours that her teenage son Mason Disick fathered a child.

Gossip spread last week when rumours were posted to a Kardashian-themed subreddit in a now-deleted post. It was alleged that a private Instagram account appearing to belong to Mason Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s 15-year-old son, confirmed that he had welcomed a daughter named Piper.

After the rumours spread like wildfire on social media, Kourtney took to social media to break her silence. She told her 220 million Instagram followers: “I rarely address rumors or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true. They are not.

“Mason does not have a child. These accounts that pretend to be him are definitely not. They are FAKE. My son really values his privacy, and I am asking all media to please be respectful: he is a kid with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him.”

Kourtney added that she wanted fans to “stop spreading false narratives and spinning lies”, adding: “To all the other people making videos about my kids (who, by the way, are minors), please stop and leave them alone.”

The rumours spread on Instagram, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) after the gossip post was published on Reddit. However, many fans took the news that Mason had fathered a child with a pinch of salt.

One person said: “I think it’s definitely a lie. He has a verified Instagram account now and there is a page that pretend to be Mason and spreading a bunch of lies.”

Scott Disick recently opened up on Khloe Kardashian’s podcast Khloe in Wonderland about his eldest son. He told the star that he was open with Mason about how to deal with dating and relationships.

He told Kourtney his advice to his son was: “If a girl tells you she wants to maybe do something with you and hook up or whatever, if she knows that you’re not in a relationship with her, don’t tell her you are just to get something out of her.”

Scott added: "You can do whatever you want, just don't lie and don't manipulate any girls.”