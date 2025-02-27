Rumours of one of the youngest members of the Kardashian clan fathering a child have spread like wildfire online.

Theories have gone wild on social media over rumours that 15-year-old Mason Disick is father to a one-year-old child. The allegations first began spreading after they were shared on a Kardashian-themed subreddit.

In a now deleted post, the account alleged that Mason, who is eldest the son of Kourtney Kardashian and ex-partner Scott Disick, had admitted to friends via DM on a private Instagram account that he had a one-year-old daughter named Piper. The account went on to allege that he branded the child “failed protection”.

Rumours have spread online that teenage Kardashian kid Mason Disick is father to a one-year-old daughter. | Instagram/@masondisick

Although the allegations that were first posted on Reddit have now been deleted, that hasn’t stopped the rest of the internet from picking up on the rumours. They quickly spread across X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok.

Is Mason Disick a dad?

The Kardashian have not commented on the rumours that the 15-year-old is a father.

Some fans believe that the rumours are rubbish. One took to X to say: “Just saw that Mason Disick baby story came from tik tok why are people treating it as a credible source lol.”

Another took to a fresh Reddit thread to say: “I think it’s definitely a lie. He has a verified Instagram account now and there is a page that pretend to be Mason and spreading a bunch of lies. Scott said in Khloe’s podcast that Mason started to interact with girls and they talk about this. I think they talked about protection and stuff like that if he had girls around.”

Celeb gossip blogger Perez Hilton waded into the debate over whether the rumours were true, telling his fans: Use your brains! If the kid is one-year-old, that means we would’ve found out about it by now.

“Just use your powers of deduction and critical thinking! There is no way that a secret like this could be kept for a year. These are the Kardashians - word would have gotten out.”