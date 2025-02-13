Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly heading for divorce, just days after her controversial appearance at the Grammy Awards.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to DailyMail, the couple, who married in December 2022, have allegedly agreed on a $5 million (£4 million) settlement, with Censori expected to remain at their $35 million (£27.1 million) Beverly Park home in Los Angeles for now.

A source close to West, 47, confirmed the breakup with the outlet, saying that they anticipate a legal filing in the coming days. While Censori, 30, remains in Los Angeles, West’s whereabouts are unknown, with speculation that he may return to Tokyo, Japan, where he spent much of last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West faced heavy criticism after instructing Censori to drop her fur coat on the Grammys red carpet, leaving her nearly naked in front of photographers. A lip reader told DailyMail that West whispered commands to her, saying:

"You're making a scene now… Make a scene, I'll say it'll make so much sense… Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you." Censori followed his instructions but appeared visibly uncomfortable, leading to accusations of control and exploitation from fans and critics alike.

Defending his actions, West later wrote on X: "My wife’s first red carpet opened a whole new world. I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night… We tailored that invisible dress 6 times. And just like magic - poof - we disappeared."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The backlash intensified after West claimed on social media: "I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE… SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN’T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A WOKE PAWNS."**

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grammy stunt was just the beginning of another wave of controversy surrounding West. Days later, he went on an anti-Semitic rant on X (formerly Twitter), claiming to be a Nazi and expressing admiration for Hitler.

He also purchased an advertising slot at the Super Bowl to promote his clothing line, which was reduced to a single $20 t-shirt featuring a Nazi swastika. The item was swiftly removed by Shopify within 24 hours.

Who is the real Bianca Censori after her ‘naked’ Grammys dress as fans insist Kanye is not controlling her? | Getty Images

Following the fallout, West’s X account was banned, but he returned to the platform on Thursday after deleting much of his offensive content, claiming his posts had been a “social experiment.”

In an interview earlier this month, West claimed he had been misdiagnosed as bipolar and instead believed he was autistic. He also made bizarre assertions that he was a former Emperor of Japan - a belief he said Censori shared. Meanwhile, West is also facing serious legal battles, including a lawsuit from his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, who accused him of drugging and sexually assaulting her at a party hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple reportedly honeymooned at a luxury Utah resort and West introduced Censori to his daughter, North just two weeks into their relationship.

West was previously married to reality TV star and underwear mogul Kim Kardashian. They have four children together - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Who is Bianca Censori?

Bianca, 30, is an Australian architect and designer, best known for her association with Kanye, 17 years her senior. She earned both her undergraduate and master's degrees in architecture from the University of Melbourne, completing her studies in 2020. In November 2020, she joined Kanye's Yeezy brand as an architectural designer and currently serves as the Head of Architecture at the company.

In December 2022, Bianca and Kanye reportedly married in a private ceremony, though it was not legally binding. Since then, she has gained significant media attention for her bold fashion choices and public appearances alongside West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously, Kanye was accused of controlling and abusive behaviour towards Bianca. According to a lawsuit filed by Kanye's former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, he imposed strict rules on Bianca dictating her attire, communication, and diet.

Pisciotta further claimed that Kanye treated Bianca as his "on-call sex party participant/employee" and expressed a desire to engage in sexual activities involving Bianca's mother while she watched. Additionally, there are allegations that West hired private investigators to follow Bianca during her solo travels.