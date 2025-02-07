Bianca Censori is set to make her film debut in a provocative new project co-created by her husband Kanye West and their friends.

It comes as controversy continues to swirl after the model, 30, stripped off her fur coat to reveal a totally see-through dress on the red carpet of the Grammy awards ceremony alongside her 47-year-old rapper partner. It has emerged she is finishing shooting a raunchy, boundary-pushing movie.

The Daily Mail has reported she is starring in a fictional art film, partly shot in Japan, and which focuses on the female body as "something to showcase”. A source close to the project was quoted by the outlet saying: “Bianca is currently shooting a fictional art film. Kanye is not in it, but he has worked on the project.

“This was an original idea that came from the collective mind of Bianca and Ye’s circle. She is the star and only lead character.”

The film is said to be made up of an all-female cast, with the message that “shame over being naked is not natural to humans" and that “obscenity exists only in the mind’, according to the Mail. Bianca, who has been described as a “brilliant actress, a natural”, is said to be at the forefront of the film’s narrative.

Filming in the socially conservative country of Japan recently wrapped, the Mail reported, with the outlet saying the production will also continue at an undisclosed location. Bianca’s husband was fully clothed in black when she stripped on the Grammys red carpet, and he took to social media to boast about the stunt: “My wife’s first red carpet opened a whole new world… I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart, talented, brave, and hot.” The pair’s antics have sparked widespread speculation Kanye is “controlling’ his wife, but she has since been snapped laughing about the incident.