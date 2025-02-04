The six Most shocking moments from the Grammys

The 2025 Grammy Awards were filled with unexpected moments, from surprising wins to unforeseen appearances. Here's a roundup of the six most shocking events from this year's ceremony:

1. Kanye West and Bianca UN- Censori's exit

Unsurprising for anyone who has kept up with the latest Grammy news, Bianca Censori’s birthday suit takes top spot for most shocking Grammy moment. Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, always know how to stir up controversy, and this year was no exception. Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, made headlines with their controversial red carpet appearance, replicating the cover of West's 2024 album "Vultures 1" which features the hit song ‘CARNIVAL’. Censori's scantily clad outfit drew significant attention. The couple was reportedly escorted out of the event by police, though accounts vary on whether they were asked to leave or depart voluntarily. This marked West's first Grammy appearance since 2015.

2. The Weeknd's surprise attendance

After a four-year boycott of the Grammys due to concerns over transparency, The Weeknd – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye- made an unexpected return to the stage. He performed "Cry for Me" and "Timeless" from his latest album "Hurry Up Tomorrow," accompanied by Playboi Carti. This surprise appearance was a significant moment, given his previous criticisms of the Recording Academy. Fans were stunned to see him back at an event he once vowed never to attend again, and his return sparked conversations about whether the Grammys have made enough progress in addressing long-standing industry criticisms.

Prior to the performance, Harvey Mason, the CEO apologised to him directly. He said: “We’ve listened, we’ve acted and we’ve changed.” He also explained some of the changes made to the electorate at the Grammys, saying that there are now more than 3,000 women voters, the electorate is younger and also made up of 40% people of colour.

If there’s one thing music fans don’t take lightly, it’s their favourite artists losing at the Grammys. This year, two of the biggest names in pop- Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish-walked away empty-handed, despite multiple nominations.

Swift, who was up for The Tortured Poets Department, and Eilish, nominated for Hit Me Hard and Soft, were both expected to dominate the night. Their losses led to an outcry on social media, with fans accusing the Recording Academy of favouritism. Some even compared Swift’s snub to previous years when she missed out on major awards despite massive commercial and critical success. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) said " Imagine having the two biggest albums of the year and not winning a single Grammy!”

Despite this, Swift seemed happy to be there, being the first to raise a glass to Beyonce's award for Cowboy Carter. Known for her lively presence at award shows, she also enjoyed a memorable moment during Janelle Monáe's performance of Michael Jackson's "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough." As Monáe tossed her tuxedo jacket into the audience, Swift caught it and donned the jacket herself. This light-hearted act was widely shared, with fans dubbing it "peak Taylor behaviour." Eilish also was seen visibly cheering and mouthing “Oh my God,” after watching Doechiis performance.

4. BabyFace walks out after interviewer humiliation

A bizarre and somewhat uncomfortable moment played out on the Grammys red carpet when legendary R&B artist Babyface was mid-interview with Associated Press reporters. As he was speaking, reporters abruptly cut him off to call out to Best New Artist nominee Chappell Roan, completely disregarding Babyface.

Rather than make a scene, Babyface gracefully ended the interview himself, saying, “You guys wanna do that? Go do that,” before walking away. The moment quickly went viral.

5.Chappell Roan’s fiery acceptance speech

Speaking of Chappell Roan, the rising star delivered one of the most talked-about speeches of the night after winning Best New Artist. Rather than giving a standard thank-you speech, she took the opportunity to call out the music industry for failing to properly support up-and-coming musicians.

She demanded better wages, healthcare and fair contracts for artists, saying, “We pour our lives into this, and we deserve to be treated with dignity.” Fans praised her for using her platform to highlight real industry struggles.

6. Shakira’s touching tribute to immigrants

Winning Best Latin Pop Album for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, Shakira dedicated her award to immigrants worldwide. She delivered an emotional speech, stating, “You are loved. You are worth it, and I will always fight with you.”

Her words resonated deeply with many viewers, especially those who have faced struggles related to immigration. The moment was especially meaningful amongst the backdrop of the current American political climate where Donald Trump is taking an aggressive approach towards removing immigrants from the US.

These moments made the Grammys a night to remember, from strange moments to strides being made in inclusivity- and if social media is to be believed, we should all be thanking Beyoncé for making it all happen.