Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kanye West appear to have reconciled after years of feuding, as Kanye publicly called for Diddy’s release from jail and announced a clothing collaboration with his Sean John brand.

Diddy, 55, has been in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, since last year, facing sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution charges - all of which he has vehemently denied.

Despite their longstanding feud, Kanye, 47, took to social media on Thursday in a series of controversial posts demanding former President Donald Trump to "FREE PUFF."

"ALL THESE CELEBRITY NS AND BS IS PY YALL A WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY S**T," Kanye wrote on X. He continued:"THEY TRYNA PROVE A POINT AND YALL KNOW THAT YALL FING KNOW THAT AND SITTING LAUGHING AT THE FING INTERNET ON INSTAGRAM THIS MAN GAVE HIS LIFE TO US THIS MY IDOL THIS MY HERO."

Diddy responded from jail by reposting Kanye’s tweets about their planned clothing collaboration, writing on Instagram: "Thank you to my brother @Ye," alongside a link to the Yeezy website.

The apparent reconciliation between the two rappers comes after a three-year dispute that began in 2022, when Kanye unveiled his controversial "White Lives Matter" merchandise. Diddy publicly condemned the move as "tone deaf", leading to a heated exchange of text messages between the two.

Kanye leaked the messages online, showing himself telling Diddy: "I’m selling these tees. Nobody gets in between me and my money… Never call me with no bulls**** like that again unless you ready to green light me."

In response, Diddy urged Kanye to stop playing "internet games" and meet in person, to which Kanye accused him of being "sent by Jews" and a "FED."

"Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war," Kanye wrote at the time.

After this, Diddy was among the celebrities distancing themselves from Kanye following his anti-Semitic remarks, which resulted in Adidas, GAP, and Universal Music severing ties with him.

Despite speculation of a truce last March, when Diddy attended Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign's performance at Rolling Loud, reports claimed Kanye refused to meet him.

Kanye's social media rant also saw him comparing Diddy’s legal battle to his own corporate fallout and loss of brand deals.

"WHAT YALL GONE DO CANCEL MY SNEAKER DEAL CANCEL MY RECORD DEAL FREEZE MY ACCOUNTS F**K ALL YALL NS SLAVERY IS A CHOICE IM SPEAKING MY MIND NOW I AINT EDITING ST AGAIN EVER," Kanye declared.

He further alleged that Diddy’s downfall was racially motivated, writing:"JUST FOR CLARITY THEY TYRING TO MAKE AN EXAMPLE OUT OF PUFF… ME AND MY BROTHER HAD OUR ISSUES BUT THESE WHITE PEOPLE TRYING TO USE PUFF TO SCARE N**S."

Kanye also tagged Trump in an Instagram post reading: "FREE DIDDY," urging the former president to pardon him before his trial.

Additionally, Kanye claimed that Diddy is not allowed to make or collect money while in jail and bizarrely suggested sending Diddy's share of their planned collaboration to Justin Bieber.

"I JUST FOUND OUT THAT PUFF IS NOT ALLOWED TO MAKE OR COLLECT MONEY WHILE HE’S LOCKED UP SO I’MA SEND HIS HALF OF THE MONEY TO JUSTIN," he wrote, without clarifying whether he meant Bieber or Diddy’s son Justin Combs.

The sudden support from Kanye comes as Diddy faces new allegations in his criminal case.

A recent court filing accuses Diddy of drugging and raping a 17-year-old boy in a New York nightclub in 2012. The plaintiff, referred to as John Doe, alleges he was lured to a private area, drugged, and sexually assaulted by the music mogul.

Diddy’s legal team has denied all allegations, with his attorneys telling the BBC: "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone - man or woman, adult or minor."

Prosecutors claim Diddy engaged in a pattern of blackmail, violence, and sexual coercion to silence victims. He has also been accused of organising "Freak Offs", alleged group sex exhibitions where women were reportedly coerced into participation.

Diddy, who has been denied bail three times, remains in federal custody nearly five months after his arrest. Authorities have cited flight risks and concerns of witness tampering in their repeated rejections of his bail requests.

The Grammy-winning rapper is currently facing over 30 civil lawsuits alongside his criminal charges. His team has maintained that he will fight the allegations in court.