Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is currently awaiting trial in the Metropolitan Detention Center, New York.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ex-assistant has made a shocking claim about the disgraced rapper in a new Investigation Discovery documentary. Phillip Pines claims the rapper pressured him into having sex to prove his loyalty.

Phillip Pines was Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs assistant from 2019 to 2021 and claimed his duties often included enabling Combs’ alleged sexual acts. He has accused the rapper of sexual battery, sexual harassment and other claims in a lawsuit.

According to The Sun Philip opened up in the ‘The Fall of Diddy’ documentary and described how he was once invited to a lavish party by the rapper and was handed several alcoholic shots throughout the night. He then alleged the rapper started to act in a chilling manner and ordered him to prove his loyalty.

The former assistant also claims he was given a condom and told to have sex with a woman who was sitting on a couch. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, 55, is currently awaiting trial (May 5) in the Metropolitan Detention Center, New York, after being arrested on federal charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.

Speaking in the documentary Phillip Pines said: “He said: "I remember hearing the words 'prove your loyalty to me, (your) king'.” He added: “My life changed and I’ve never really recovered from it.”

