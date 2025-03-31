Kardashian’s third husband was rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye. | AFP via Getty Images

As celebrity feuds go, it seems that Kanye West vs Kim Kardashian is going to have no winners ... particularly the former couple’s four young children, following another extraordinary public outburst.

Kanye West is hitting the headlines yet again by claiming he "didn't want to have children" with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The controversial rapper married the reality star in 2014 and they became parents to four kids - North, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five - before divorcing in 2022.

All four children live a life in the public spotlight thanks to the global interest in both parents but now Kanye has declared he regrets settling down with his ex.

During an interview with DJ Akademiks which was published on YouTube, Kanye said: "That was my fault. I didn't want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her, but that wasn't God's plan."

Kanye went on to express his dismay over the former couple's custody arrangement, saying: "I don't got the name and likeness ownership, or at least 50-50 with my kids. So how's it joint custody? ...

"My kids are celebrities and I don't have the say so. So this white woman and this white family have the control of these highly influential black kids that are half the children of Ye."

It comes after Kanye previously hit out at the "Kardashian mob" in a scathing rant on social media in which he accused his former partner and her family of limiting his access to the kids and not allowing him to make key decisions about their upbringing - comparing it to being in prison.

In a series of posts on X - formerly known as Twitter - Kanye wrote: "Yes I have beef with people that froze my account, took my kids away and have tried to put me in jail and IT'S STUCK ...

"I don't want to just 'see' my kids. I need to raise them. I need to have say so of where they go to school and who their friends are and whose houses they sleep over whether my daughters wear lipstick and perfume ...

"All these rights have been taken away from my by the Kardashian mob, Hulu and DIsney and the biggest agenda to use the selectively bred Black children to be platforms to influence Black people."

He added: "Just seeing my kids is like visitation. It's like I'm in prison 'seeing' my kids. I don't care if I live or die or if I'm in jail or free ... "