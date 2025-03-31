Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The BBC has announced the return of Alan Carr’s hit competition show Interior Design Masters.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newest series of the show, which pits talented interior designers against each other to be crowned the country’s best, is set to premiere in just a few weeks time, but the BBC has confirmed its future beyond season six. Not only has the BBC thrown its weight just one new series, but the broadcaster has committed to developing at least two more seasons of Interior Design Masters.

Alan Carr is set to return as host, as well as interior design expert Michelle Ogundehin returning as head judge. Speaking about the show’s return, Carr said: "To get your show recommissioned is always a lovely thing but to get it recommissioned twice is really special. And it’s such a wonderful feeling to know that Interior Design Masters will, for the next two years, be keeping the UK entertained and also inspired.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Carr and Michelle Ogundehin on Interior Design Masters | BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions/Steve Peskett

He added: "I feel the show goes from strength to strength and whether Interior Design Masters makes you giggle on the settee or propels you up a stepladder with a drill in hand to give your room some much needed TLC, we hope we put a smile on your face.”

Ogundehuin said that the double recommission gave the team “an abundance of reason of celebrate”. She added: “I could not be more pleased that Interior Design Masters will be coming back for two more series.”

For the upcoming series of Interior Design Masters, which premieres on April 10, the winner will bag a huge, new prize - an exclusive deal with high street department store John Lewis to design and sell their own homeware collection. Ogundehin said of the prize: "This new partnership promises an incredible opportunity to our series 6 winner. I cannot wait to see their designs in stores across the UK!”

Interior Design Masters series six premieres at 8pm on April 10 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.