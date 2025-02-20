The Apprentice star Baroness Karren Brady turned down an offer to appear on Celebrity Traitors.

The businesswoman has revealed that bosses approached her to be a contestant on the upcoming celebrity spin-off series of The Traitors. In an interview with Metro, Baroness Brady said: “I was asked and the answer was no.”

The West Ham vice-chairwoman told the newspaper that her decision was mostly justified by her busy scheduled outside of filming The Apprentice. She said: “One, I’ve never seen it. Two, I don’t have the time.

Karren Brady (L), Lord Alan Sugar (C), Tim Campbell (R) | BBC

“I mean, I have a full-time job and The Apprentice is filmed just in my sweet spot in the summer when the football season is over, so I can just about fit in. But that’s it.”

Baroness Brady also revealed that she has turned down offers in the past to appear on Strictly Come Dancing and even rival BBC business show Dragon’s Den. She added: “The truth is, I don’t do The Apprentice because I want to be on TV. I do it because I really like Alan. Alan is my friend.

“I’ve been in his life, and he’s been in my life, for 20 years. We met in football and we’ve stayed close friends. He’s somebody I would go to if I had a problem, so he’s a true friend.”

Baroness Brady revealed that she was approached by bosses to join the Celebrity Traitors line-up but refused. | Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

It comes after it was reported that comedy writing sibling duo Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper dropped out of Celebrity Traitors at the last minute, leaving bosses scrambling to find replacements for the pair. Filming on the spin-off show is set to commence in Scotland in just a few weeks time.

A source close to production told The Mirror: “It’s caused producers a real headache as it’s so close to filming. They’d banked on Daisy and Charlie being TV gold so it’s disappointing they won’t be a part of the first Celebrity Traitors. They’re hilarious and brilliant on telly together - plus being brother and sister would have brought a really interesting element to the series.”

Other names rumoured for the Celebrity Traitors include Tom Daley, Clare Balding, Alan Carr and Bob Mortimer. Mortimer previously spoke about his love of the show, saying: “It's the only show of its kind on TV that I would agree to get involved with… I'd love to do it.”