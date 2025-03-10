John Bishop has raved about the Spanish city Palma ahead of his stand-up gig in the capital in April.

John told the Bulletin that he first came to Mallorca when he was 18 and then with his wife kept returning to the island until they eventually decided to buy a house in Mallorca. He said: “I guess my relationship with Mallorca goes back some 40 years.

“We obviously went to other places, but we just kept getting drawn back to the island. I love the place, when you get off the plane at Palma airport it just feels like home, it’s so comfortable. I know it’s got busier over the years, but it all works, it’s all so familiar and there’s always something new to do and explore and I love the people. We just never get bored.

“My mates have been on at me for years to do a gig on the island and after having spoken to my friend Jimmy Carr, who performed at the same venue last year, I decided to go for it. Jimmy told me what a great theatre it is and how good the audience was, so it’s the perfect excuse for me to get back down to the island for a few days and have a working holiday if you like”.

After a hugely successful Back At It tour of the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and the United States, he is bringing the roadshow to a temporary end in Mallorca. He told the Bulletin: “The tour’s called Back At It because that is quite literally what it’s all about. After having spent the past few years doing so many others things - documentaries, TV presenting and acting - I’ve not been doing much stand-up comedy, hardly any. So it has been great to get back to my roots and how it all began.

“That’s one of the things I’ve really enjoyed about the States. No one knew who I was, so I have been appearing at comedy stores on a bill with lots of other comedians which had been a brilliant experience and I’ll be heading back to the States quite soon to carry on. The whole process has rekindled my joy for comedy and the material for this new tour is about my love for comedy and life. In fact, it’s about three letters, one to stand-up comedy, one to Ireland and one to my mother and that will all make sense to anyone who comes to my gig in Palma”.

He will be live in Mallorca on Friday, April 11 at Palma Auditorium (Paseo Marítimo 18).