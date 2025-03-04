The popular European holiday hotspot Gran Canaria has been devastated by horror flash floods.

Shocking images have shown dangerous waters washing away cars and covering streets with piles of dirt and mud after torrential rain hit on Monday (3 March). One terrifying video showed a vehicle being swept away into the sea at the Playa Salinetas Beach.

Several cars were also dragged into the island's Las Bachilleras ravine. Officials issued a "pre-alert" warning across the Canary Islands on Saturday.

This came as heavy rainfall hit the archipelago throughout the weekend. Spain's national weather agency, Aemet, issued a red alert across Gran Canaria on Monday.

A higher alert level has also been issued for all of the Canary Islands, including Tenerife. This potentially dangerous rainfall is also set to continue into the week.

The areas expected to be worst hit by these floods are La Palma, Tenerife, and Gran Canaria. Some areas could also be hit with thunderstorms.

However, authorities have said that conditions are set to improve by Wednesday with no further weather warnings in place. For now officials have advised tourists and residents to avoid any unnecessary travel and to remain alert in flood-prone areas.

In Valencia, a red alert has also been issued with schools closed across the region as a safety precaution. A red warning is the highest level of alert and is only issued when there is ‘a serious risk’ to life. Warnings have been sent out and residents have been advised to seek higher ground until the weather passes.