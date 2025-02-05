A British holidaymaker died from salmonella while celebrating his 70th birthday on a luxury family holiday in the Canary Islands.

Leslie Green, from Little Lever, Bolton, had been staying at the four-star Occidental Jandia Playa resort in Fuerteventura when he fell ill during the second week of his £2,300 holiday on October 1. His condition worsened, leading to sepsis, kidney failure, and pneumonia, and he passed away in hospital four weeks later.

Julie, who had been married to Leslie for 38 years, said she and Leslie had concerns about the food hygiene at the resort. She remembered that a carbonara sauce they ate one day was lukewarm, and on another occasion, she found her chicken was undercooked. She also noticed that staff did not wash their hands, and newly cooked food was mixed with food that had been left standing.

Julie has now instructed specialist international serious injury lawyers to investigate their case. As a retired NHS assistant nurse, she believes that these factors may have contributed to the salmonella outbreak that led to Leslie’s death.

"When we booked the holiday to celebrate my 60th and Leslie’s 70th, we never imagined it would turn out the way it did. During the second week of the holiday, Leslie became ill and got progressively worse. I soon knew it was serious and wasn’t just a 24-hour thing that would pass. A few days later he was in hospital, and then a week later, I was as well."

Julie recalled the horrifying final days of her husband’s life, watching helplessly as his condition deteriorated. "Seeing him in hospital in those last few days was awful. He looked so frail, and I felt so helpless as I couldn’t do anything for him," she said. “Saying goodbye to Leslie and seeing his life slip away is something I don’t think I’ll get over."

The couple’s daughters Becci, 35, flew out to Fuerteventura to be by her father’s side, while Sarah, 38, who suffers from end-stage kidney failure, was too ill to travel after recently being discharged from intensive care.

Julie said she still struggles to accept that her husband never returned home. She described Leslie as a kind and gentle man who adored his family and enjoyed keeping fish, playing darts and pool, and supporting his football team, Bury FC.

She said: “Leslie was one of the good guys. He was a kind and gentle man who adored his family and enjoyed keeping fish, playing darts and pool, and supporting his football team, Bury FC. “I still can’t comprehend how we went on holiday together, but Leslie never came home.

“If it wasn’t for the pain I wake with daily, it almost wouldn’t seem real. Leslie and I had so many plans for our retirement, but I feel cheated that these have been taken away from us in the cruellest way. The least I deserve is answers.”

Jennifer Hodgson, an international serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, is now representing Julie and investigating their case.

She said: “This is an extremely worrying case with the first-hand accounts we’ve heard from our clients who stayed at the resort at the same time being very similar. The impact of salmonella and other gastric illnesses should never be downplayed. They can result in serious complications leading to serious injury and sadly death, as Leslie’s case tragically highlights.

“While nothing can make up for what’s happened, we’re now investigating our client’s concerns and are determined to provide them with not only the answers they deserve, but access to specialist rehabilitation and support. With Fuerteventura also being a winter sun destination, we’d urge holidaymakers due to visit this resort in the coming weeks to take care.

“In the meantime, if during the course of our investigations any issues are identified, action needs to be taken to reduce the risk of other holidaymakers falling ill in the future. "It’s also vital that if there are others with concerns about the resort, they’re also now supported.”