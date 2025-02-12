Spain holidays 2025: Anti-tourism movement calls meeting to regroup and plan more protests this summer in holiday hotspot
The movement Menys Turisme, Més Vida (less tourism, more life), which organised the demonstrations against tourist overcrowding last summer, has called a meeting to regroup. In a statement, the platform explained its intention to intensify its actions towards local issues such as housing and job insecurity.
The organisation has called for the meeting to be held this Saturday (15 February) at the Escola Rural des Puig d’Alanar, in Manacor, where there will be different events held with talks, a workshop and a round table. The day will end with an open assembly.
There will be talks on the housing problem, on local groups in the mobilisations and on impoverishment and job insecurity. According to the Majorca Daily Bulletin, the movement is considering intensifying actions after seeing the Balearic government’s new tourist campaign, the announcements of billion-dollar investments, the boom in property speculation and luxury tourism while the housing problem worsens.
Last week, the Balearics and the Canary Islands announced a united front to combat the biggest tourism problems at a social and political level, such as illegal property rentals and overcrowding. The tourism authorities of both autonomous communities are in talks to coordinate action.
The Spanish government has announced a major tax hike on housing in a hit to Brits buying properties in Spain. The tax increase aims to limit the purchase of property by non-EU residents without legal residence in Spain.
It comes after soaring rents in popular cities, including Madrid, have caused locals to feel they are being priced out of the Spanish market. One in five homes sold in Spain are bought by foreigners, with many of them non-residents.