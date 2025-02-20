March is a wonderful time to visit destinations to escape the often dreary and cooler weather in the UK.

European destinations such as Cyprus and Malta also provide respite from winter weather, so you don’t have to go far to catch some rays In many countries, March is considered ‘shoulder season’ - meaning you’ll avoid the crowds that flock to holiday hotspots for summer.

Tenerife is a particularly popular destination to visit in March due to the warm temperatures. According to the Met Office, the South Coast of Tenerife or 'Tenerife South' sees relatively warm weather all year round and is ideal for some off-peak season sun.

However the North Coast and Central Mountains of Tenerife experience considerably wetter and cooler weather conditions at this time of year. Southern Tenerife resorts such as Playa de Las Americas and Los Gigantes see temperatures creeping up into the 20s during March with average daily maximums reaching 22.3 ºC. However cool winds and light breezes can make the temperature feel considerably cooler.

The likelihood of rainfall occurring in southern Tenerife during March remains relatively low but across the rest of the island is considerably higher. This causes the total average rainfall across the whole of Tenerife in March to increase to 34 mm.

Where is hot in March?

Cyprus

Temperature: 18ºC

Temperatures are pleasant at this time of year, ranging between 12°C and 18°C. It does get cooler in the evenings (somewhere around 9ºC), so pack a jumper or light jacket for nighttime.

Fuerteventura, The Canary Islands

Temperature: 17°C

Fuerteventura, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, lies off the northwest coast of Africa, offering warm and pleasant weather year-round. While it’s a slightly longer flight than other European holiday spots, the island’s unique charm makes it worth the journey.

Gozo, Malta

Temperature: 16°C

The archipelago of Malta sits below Italy and off the coast of Tunisia, giving it a typical Mediterranean climate. It’s one of the better flight times on this list, with a trip from the UK to the main island taking just over three hours.

Barbados

Temperature: 25°C

Soak up the sun this March in the Caribbean paradise of Barbados, where temperatures hover around a blissful 30ºC. Relax on world-famous beaches like Crane Beach or Carlisle Bay, where soft sands and crystal-clear waters await.

Costa Rica

Temperature: 25°C

March is the perfect time to make the most of this incredible destination with ideal weather. If you love beaches, head to Tamarindo for surfing or Santa Teresa for a more relaxed vibe.

Temperature: 29°C

Thailand’s weather can be intense in March. You can expect to sizzle in the capital, Bangkok, and it can be uncomfortably hot at times in the country’s northern reaches.