Palma Airport in Mallorca, Spain, is “chaos” and like a “homeless shelter” as flights have been delayed and cancelled due to a storm.

The airport is still suffering from the impact the storm caused over the last two days in Mallorca. Numerous flights were cancelled and delayed on Wednesday (14 August) and Thursday (16 August).

Ryanair released a statement apologising to passengers for the excessive delays and cancellations at Palma de Mallorca and is calling for explanation after Spanish Air Traffic Control (ATC) decided to block inbound aircraft from landing due to “weather”. The airline has been unable to contact the Head of Spanish ATC this morning (Friday 16 August) and is calling on the Spanish Minister of Transport to explain why Palma de Mallorca was closed for arriving passengers due to “non-existent weather issues.”

Ryanair’s Chief Ops Officer, Neal McMahon said: “This is the latest example of terrible Air Traffic Control performance this summer, which has caused repeated and unnecessary disruption to passengers. Ryanair once again calls on Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, to reform the shambolic ATC services.”

Scores of travellers were forced to spend the night from Thursday to Friday at the airport. Some of them used all the equipment at their disposal and even used the tents they have used during their holidays in Mallorca. Others resorted to towels or clothes to simulate pillows.

One user at Palma Airport wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Trying to sleep on the floor, with our three young kids! Cancelled flight. No info’, no staff, no alternative flights until Sunday, no accommodation/food/water offered. And apparently it’s ‘exceptional circumstances’ so no recompense!”.

Another user wrote on X on Thursday evening: “The storms have delayed everyone’s flights. Mine is currently estimating at leaving 4 hours late. It hasn’t left the UK yet.”

According to the Majorca Daily Bulletin, airport authority Aena sources have assured that Palma airport is gradually returning to normal, although there are still “delays and some occasional cancellations, which is normal, being in high season and after what has happened over the last two days”. They have also justified that “quite a few flights were cancelled, plus those of the previous day, and the airlines are still relocating all these passengers, according to their own operations”. Passengers do not have the right to claim compensation from the airlines as the cancellations or delays are for reasons beyond their control.