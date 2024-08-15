Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Holidaymakers travelling to Spain have been warned to expect extreme weather as a severe storm is battering the popular holiday destination.

The Spanish meteorological agency, AEMET, has issued warnings for severe storms, heavy rain and strong winds. It says there will be "very strong showers and storms" until at least Friday, August 16, and among the warnings issued is a rare Status Red rain alert for Mallorca.

AEMET said: "During Thursday (15 August), the weather will continue to focus on the Balearic Islands. It will be maintained and It will even increase instability even more in the archipelago and, on the contrary, it will decrease in the eastern third of the peninsula.

Holidaymakers travelling to Spain have been warned to expect extreme weather as a severe storm is battering the popular holiday destination. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

“Very strong showers and storms will continue in much of the archipelago, mainly in the first half of the day, locally accompanied by hail and very strong gusts of wind, although this day the phenomenon of greatest adversity is expected to be the intensity and efficiency of rainfall, reaching accumulations that locally can be very significant and without ruling out torrential intensity (more than 60 mm/hour). This day It is also likely that showers and storms will occur during the early morning and morning hours. locally strong on the central coast of Catalonia and, in the afternoon, more dispersed, in areas of the interior of the E third of the peninsula, most likely in the north of Catalonia and the south of the Iberian system.”

It adds: "Starting on Friday (16 August), a gradual weakening and its movement away towards the central Mediterranean is expected. However, still during this day the showers and strong or very strong storms in much of the archipelago, with a tendency to starting in the afternoon to decrease in intensity and affect more eastern areas."

Tourists and locals are advised to monitor the weather conditions closely and follow any guidance from local authorities. Travellers heading to the affected regions should prepare for potential disruptions.

Parts of the Costa Blanca, which includes holiday favourites such as Benidorm and Calpe, have been hit by heavy rain and hail. Further north, 300 people had to be evacuated from a supermarket in Ontinyent near Valencia when heavy rain caused the partial collapse of its roof.