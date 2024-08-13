Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers from Spain's National Police force are investigating the violent death of the man in Estepona on the Costa del Sol region. The victim suffered at least one bullet wound and was found dead on Monday (12 August).

He was found dead inside a villa where a private party had been held during the early hours of the morning. The first call to the emergency services was recorded at 8.55 am.

A man was found dead inside a villa where a private party was taking place in Costa del Sol, Spain. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

A person called 112 Andalucía to report that there had been "shots fired" and that at least one person had been injured. Immediately, National Police officers, the Local Police force and the 061 health emergency medical services were mobilised.

On arrival at the property, the officers found the dead body of a man. According to Sur in English, sources close to the case said that the man had been shot in the back. As of yet the victim has not been identified.

An investigation has been launched after the incident in El Paraiso. It is understood that no arrests have yet been made in connection with the incident. The incident took place in a posh gated villa community, where homes sell for up to £12.8m, OlivePress reports.