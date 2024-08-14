Palma Mallorca: British tourist, 21, 'raped while walking back to holiday apartment' after night out with friends
The 21-year-old alerted police after the street incident in the early hours of August 7 in Port d'Andratx on the island's west coast. It has emerged that detectives had taken a 40-year-old Senegalese man into custody.
He owns a fishing boat which is moored in the port near the bar where she had been drinking that night. He allegedly sexually assaulted the British holidaymaker after getting into a brief conversation with her and 'taking advantage' of her state of drunkenness.
Island newspaper Ultima Hora has identified him by his initials only - B.S - and said police have held him in the past for drug dealing. He was released on bail pending an ongoing criminal probe after appearing before a judge in a closed court hearing.
It comes as Spanish police are reportedly hunting another Senegalese man accused of the beach rape of a British tourist in a separate incident on July 24. The suspect is an African street seller said to have taken advantage of his victim's state of drunkenness when he found her lying alone in the street in the resort's brash Punta Ballena party strip after she became separated from her friends. The tourist also said he had stolen her phone.
