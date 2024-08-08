Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A British teenager has told how he was raped in a restaurant in the popular holiday destination Magaluf.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The holidaymaker, 17, said he was raped by a Swiss tourist who followed him to the bathroom. The teen had gone out with friends and then stayed to share some drinks with the Swiss man after they were seated at the same table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told cops the alleged rapist followed him to the toilets and forced himself on him. The Brit youngster alerted security staff after leaving the bathroom and gave them a description of the suspect.

A British teenager has told how he was raped in a restaurant in the popular holiday destination Magaluf. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The Swiss tourist was then detained at the unnamed restaurant’s exit and handed over to police when they arrived. The Brit was taken to hospital for a routine examination before making a full statement.

He was allegedly assaulted in the early hours of Sunday morning (4 August). The Swiss suspect, whose age is not known, was hauled to court later the same day but released on bail instead of being remanded in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He declined to answer questions from a judge. It was not immediately clear whether he has been allowed to leave Mallorca pending an ongoing criminal investigation.

It comes after another British tourist was allegedly raped and robbed on Magaluf beach by a "street seller". The suspect was said to have found the drunk woman lying alone in the street after she became separated from friends. Police in Mallorca confirmed they were still hunting a Senegalese man suspected of the assault.