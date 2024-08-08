Magaluf Spain: Swiss tourist arrested after British teenager, 17, raped in restaurant
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The holidaymaker, 17, said he was raped by a Swiss tourist who followed him to the bathroom. The teen had gone out with friends and then stayed to share some drinks with the Swiss man after they were seated at the same table.
He told cops the alleged rapist followed him to the toilets and forced himself on him. The Brit youngster alerted security staff after leaving the bathroom and gave them a description of the suspect.
The Swiss tourist was then detained at the unnamed restaurant’s exit and handed over to police when they arrived. The Brit was taken to hospital for a routine examination before making a full statement.
He was allegedly assaulted in the early hours of Sunday morning (4 August). The Swiss suspect, whose age is not known, was hauled to court later the same day but released on bail instead of being remanded in custody.
He declined to answer questions from a judge. It was not immediately clear whether he has been allowed to leave Mallorca pending an ongoing criminal investigation.
It comes after another British tourist was allegedly raped and robbed on Magaluf beach by a "street seller". The suspect was said to have found the drunk woman lying alone in the street after she became separated from friends. Police in Mallorca confirmed they were still hunting a Senegalese man suspected of the assault.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.