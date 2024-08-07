A tourist was found dead in a holiday rental property in Spain after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning.

The 21-year-old Dutch tourist was found dead at around midday on Tuesday, July 30. According to the Majorca Daily Bulletin, one of the friends with whom he was staying at the property on C. Violer in Playa de Palma, went to his room and found the man dead.

The National Police concluded that a water heater had malfunctioned. The emergency services had to also treat another member of the group who was suffering from severe headaches. He has been receiving treatment in a hyperbaric chamber.

An autopsy and a full analysis of the property will be conducted. As part of their investigations, the police have been examining reviews of the property, which can accommodate up to 12 people. According to the Spanish news outlet the property had a rating of 5.3 and there are comments suggesting that it was neglected and dirty.

The incident occurred in Palma, Mallorca which is a popular holiday destination for tourists across the globe especially Brits. A British woman is being assisted by Spanish police after she was raped and robbed by two men on a beach in Mallorca.

The 30-year-old tourist told officers that the incident took place on a beach near the island capital of Palma on Thursday morning (August 1). According to local news outlet Ultima Hora, the woman had accepted an offer of “free drugs” after meeting one of the men as she walked around the town, before heading down to the beach with him.

She told detectives that she consented to sexual contact with the first man, but was taken back when a second man suddenly appeared. The second man then forced himself on her, before the pair fled the scene with her belongings.