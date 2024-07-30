Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of people were shocked in Ibiza after allegedly spotting a “UFO”.

According to a video shared by the ‘Ibiza’ account on TikTok, a UFO was said to be passing through Es Vedrà in Spain. People are heard shouting “look” and then a few seconds later it disappears.

The TikTok video has gone viral, with it showing a light in the sky that suddenly crosses the sky and disappears. One user named Marie G commented on the viral video saying: “You see them a lot around Es Vedrà as it is a magnetic point”. Another user commented: “That is El Vedra which is known to be a magical rock with the same energetic pull as the Bermuda Triangle. I have been there and my life changed after sitting there manifesting my future. It is real.”

This is not the first time UFO sightings have been reported in the Balearics. Between the 1970s and the 1990’s, Soller and the Serra de Tramuntana were considered hot spots for UFOs.

On October 12, 1979 a plane with more than 100 passengers onboard was en-route from Palma to Tenerife when the crew noticed a set of red lights approaching at high speed. The Captain radioed control and asked for information, but neither the military radar centre in Madrid nor the flight control centre in Barcelona could provide an explanation for the lights.