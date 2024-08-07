Police are investigating the rape of a British tourist “by an African street seller” in Magaluf.

The suspect is an African street seller said to have taken advantage of his victim's state of drunkenness when he found her lying alone in the street in the Punta Ballena party strip after she became separated from her friends. He is said to have picked her up and carried her to the beach where he allegedly raped her before stealing her mobile phone, Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora reports.

The holidaymaker alerted police hours later. The girl’s age is not known and she reportedly remembered little about what happened. The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Civil Guard who have been analysing CCTV cameras to try to identify the suspect.

The sex attack happened around 4am on 24 July but has only just been made public. The incident comes as another British woman is being assisted by Spanish police after she was raped and robbed by two men on a beach in Mallorca.

The 30-year-old tourist told officers that the incident took place on a beach near the island capital of Palma on Thursday morning (August 1). According to Ultima Hora, the woman had accepted an offer of “free drugs” after meeting one of the men as she walked around the town before heading down to the beach with him.

She told detectives that she consented to sexual contact with the first man, but was taken back when a second man suddenly appeared. The second man then forced himself on her, before the pair fled the scene with her belongings.

The British tourist was taken to the nearby Son Espases Hospital in Palma for routine examination after she made the complaint to police. According to the newspaper, the woman is now back in London following the alleged ordeal but it is unclear whether she ratified her complaint in court in front of a judge before returning home.