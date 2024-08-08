Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Activists have vowed to "reclaim" one of the beaches on the holiday island hotspot Mallorca in Spain.

Majorca Platja Tour, a protest group in the Spanish resort, announced it would be running a demonstration on Sunday (11 August) as part of the "Occupy our Beaches" movement. The group are staging the protest at Playa de Palma, one of the most popular beaches in Mallorca.

The beach is particularly popular among German tourists, who have attracted particular ire from activists. Majorca Platja Tour have promised that any action will be "playful and festive" but said their protests stood in opposition to authorities' "inaction" on tourist overcrowding across the islands.

Activists have vowed to "reclaim" one of the beaches on the holiday island hotspot Mallorca in Spain. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The latest demonstration will target Mallorca’s Balneario 6, or Ballermann, as German tourists know it - which Majorca Platja Tour says symbolises a "drunken beach... a tourist model that we think does us a lot of harm". Announcing the protests on social media, the group said that despite "many meetings of experts", locals had not yet felt "any of the necessary measures to change a tourism model which impoverishes most of us".

The demonstrations have been branded as a return to the 1960s and 1970s - a "trip to the past" to remind locals and visitors alike of how the islands felt before mass tourism when they could "find clean beaches with friendly and welcoming residents." The protest will come after a set of mass demonstrations which have unfolded across the islands in recent weeks.

At the end of last month, some 20,000 protesters filled the streets of Palma de Mallorca holding posters targeting British and German tourists alike. Locals were seen holding placards with one reading: "Take Back Your Drunks, Give Back Our Homes”. The regional government of the Balearic Islands has urged protesters against using the same tactics adopted in Barcelona earlier last month, when demonstrators squirted tourists with water pistols in the streets of the Catalan capital.