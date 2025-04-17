Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kim Kardashian will testify in an upcoming trial in France over a 2016 burglary in which she was robbed at gunpoint.

The incident, which was later chronicled on her family reality series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," saw Kim traumatized after a gang of robbers entered her Paris hotel room and tied her up while stealing valuable jewellery. They stole a multi-carat diamond engagement ring from then-husband Kanye West, now known as Ye.

Her attorney, Michael Rodes, wrote in a statement: "We can confirm that Ms. Kardashian will be testifying in person at the upcoming French criminal trial involving the 2016 incident in which she was bound and robbed at gunpoint by a number of masked assailants. At this time, Ms. Kardashian is preserving her testimony for the Court and jury and does not wish to elaborate further on it at this stage.

"She has tremendous appreciation and admiration for the French judicial system and has been treated with great respect by the French authorities. She wishes for the trial to proceed in an orderly fashion in accordance with French law and with respect for all parties to the case."

Kim Kardashian will testify in an upcoming trial in France over a 2016 burglary in which she was robbed at gunpoint. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The thieves left with more than $10 million of jewellery, police said. The list of taken items included a jewellery box containing valuables worth $6.7 million, as well as a ring worth $4.5 million, according to the AP.

None of the stolen property was ever recovered. The assailants gained access to the building after a concierge let them in, according to police statements to the AP. The concierge, handcuffed and held at gunpoint, led them to Kardashian's room.