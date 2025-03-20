Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala in happier times. | Getty Images for The Met Museum/

She’s a fashion icon who is one of the world’s most talked about women and he’s a music legend who is often talked about for all the wrong reasons - both billionaires, sharing four children and, seemingly, unable to wash their dirty laundry in private.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were rarely out of the headlines individually even before they wed in 2014. They played a great game for the media throughout their marriage but after their divorce in 2022, have been struggling with very different narratives.

Kim’s career is built on living in front of the cameras and she courts publicity for every aspect of her family life - as the whole Kardashian clan has since the launch of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007.

However, it seems that she is now "done trying to be reasonable" with Kanye after his latest rant online. The 47-year-old rapper launched into another hateful rant on social media this week as he attacked Beyonce and Jay-Z's seven-year-old twins Rumi and Sir in an unprovoked post.

An insider told PageSix: "Kim has had enough and she’s done trying to be reasonable with Kanye when it comes to communication."

The source added that The Kardashians star was "appalled" that her ex-husband "would use that kind of language about anybody, let alone when it comes to children".

It's said Kim, 44, has found his posts "shocking and offensive". According to the insider, she thinks: "No matter what feud Kanye has going on with Jay and Beyoncé, kids are off limits.”

Kanye - who now goes by Ye - deleted the controversial post before re-sharing it hours later, and he insisted he didn't take it down to be a "good person". He wrote on X: "I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay Z and Beyoncé’s family down … because there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled."

Meanwhile, recent reports claimed Kim was considering changing her custody agreement after Ye released a song featuring their eldest daughter North West without her approval.

The former couple originally agreed to joint physical and legal custody of their four children: North, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and five-year-old Psalm.

But, according to TMZ, decision-making regarding their kids has become a point of contention. The former couple’s divorce agreement states they must attend a private hearing with a judge if conflicts arise regarding their children.

Kim requested an emergency hearing with their lawyers, a mediator, and a judge after learning Kanye planned to release a song featuring North and rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Although Kanye skipped the meeting, he reportedly agreed not to release the track, titled Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine.

However, the rapper released the song on X the following day, declaring men “make the final decision”. He also shared a text exchange with Kim, in which she opposed their daughter’s involvement with Combs. The 55-year-old music mogul is facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, which he has denied.